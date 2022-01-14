College Basketball Roundup – January 13

HUNTINGTON, WV & BLUEFIELD, WV (Marshall video courtesy WCHS) – Check out highlights from Marshall’s men’s basketball game against North Texas and Bluefield State’s women’s basketball game against Emory & Henry.

Both home teams would make plays throughout the night, but would come up short in their respective matchups. Marshall fell to the Mean Green 69-65, while the Lady Blues lost to Emory & Henry 77-65.

Also on Thursday, WVU Tech women won 86-72 over Oakland City, while the Marshall women lost 64-54 at North Texas.

