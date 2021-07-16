College baseball standouts embrace experience with USA Baseball

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Hunnicutt Field in Princeton & Bowen Field in Bluefield are hosting college baseball players this summer with the Appalachian League, but the USA’s Collegiate National Team made an appearance at both ballparks this week.

They were the part of the squad’s tour of all 10 Appalachian League venues, with players split into two teams: the Stars and the Stripes. The Stars have won most of the 11 games played, though the Stripes did come from behind Thursday to win 11-4 at Bluefield.

Among the standout performers: Gavin Cross (Virginia Tech) recorded 13 total RBI for the Stars across the 11 games, while Jacob Berry (LSU) was one of the team leaders in batting average. For the Stripes, Jordan Sprinkle (UC Santa Barbara) has made key plays both at bat and as a shortstop.

Although the Appalachian League tour ended Thursday, the Collegiate National Team will have three games next week against Team USA’s Olympic squad, that will play in Tokyo starting in late July. Players say it’s been a unique experience being a part of Team USA, with many memories to take from it.

