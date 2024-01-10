Cold Weather Alert Could Trigger Action By Local Utility Companies

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): A strong signal for a much colder than average temperature pattern next week will have utility companies preparing for an increased load factor.

The U.S. is divided up into wholesale electricity markets. PJM is the regional transmission organization that is responsible for the movement of electricity in West Virginia.

PJM issued a Cold Weather Advisory for its western region, which includes West Virginia. The upcoming pattern next week (January 14-17) supports significantly colder than normal temperatures.

The electricity market issued the alert to give all the utility companies, including Appalachian Power, time to prepare for an increased heating demand due to the cold weather. Appalachian Power could potentially send a notice to its customers to conserve power usage during this time. Remember, the proper protocol when it comes to using space heaters is never leave them on overnight and don’t plug them into a strip outlet; this is a fire hazard.

Related