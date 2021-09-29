Coffee lovers rejoice with National Coffee Day

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – From espressos, to lattes, to just plain brewed coffee, most Americans can’t get enough of this delectable commodity, and coffee shops around the country are celebrating National Coffee Day by serving up some of their best coffee creations.

“Well today for National Coffee Day we have some awesome coffee. We have all kinds of espresso drinks, the best Lavazza Itailian espresso, we can make any espresso drink you want. Coffee is awesome, it wakes you up in the morning, comforts you when you’re feeling down, gives you a little pick-me-up in the afteroon, everybody loves coffee.”

But the celebration for this favorite drink doesn’t end there, as International Coffee Day will be recognized in just a couple days, on October 1.

