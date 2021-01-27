Coda Kitchens provides free hot meals to Bradley residents

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Bradley Freewill Baptist Church partners with Coda Kitchens to provide free hot meals to the community.

After being cut down to two distribution sites, Coda Kitchens will be serving community members at Bradley Freewill Baptist Church – 5 days a week. The food distribution will be held Monday – Friday, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“We were in a different location that was several miles away and a lot of people from this area we’re coming,” said Coda Kitchens employee Rita Bragg. “We decided to move the site here and it has just continued to grow every day.”

According to Bragg, funding was cut once students went back to the school, which ultimately hurt the elderly population.

“We have a lot of senior citizens as well, not just the kids that depend on this. They only get a certain amount of money to pay their bills. They either eat or pay the bills and it is very sad,” she said.

Bragg said the organization knows there is a great need in the area, but she is glad the organization can help.

“A lot of people have lost faith in the government, a lot of people have lost faith in humanity, and we just want to let them know that there still people out here that are willing to help,” she said.

Bradley Freewill Baptist Church is located on 6132 Robert C Byrd Drive.