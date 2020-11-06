Coda Inspire prepares to launch on Monday

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Coda Mountain Academy prepares to launch this year’s Coda Inspire program next week.

Coda Inspire teaches kids at Oak Hill Middle School and Fayetteville PK-8 a number of skills. If your child is a private school student or homeschool student, they can still sign up to take advantage of the program.

“Not only is Coda going to be giving classes, but we’re partnering through the 21st Century Grant with Camp Royal which does action sports and indoor outdoor skate park and Active Southern West Virginia which does a run club,” said executive director Esther Morey. “It’s well-rounded with STEM, the arts and recreation and it’s all free.”

If you haven’t already signed up, you can do so on the Coda Mountain Academy website or pick up an application at one of the schools.