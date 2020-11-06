Coda Inspire prepares to launch on Monday

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Coda Mountain Academy prepares to launch this year’s Coda Inspire program next week.

Coda Inspire teaches kids at Oak Hill Middle School and Fayetteville PK-8 a number of skills. If your child is a private school student or homeschool student, they can still sign up to take advantage of the program.

“Not only is Coda going to be giving classes, but we’re partnering through the 21st Century Grant with Camp Royal which does action sports and indoor outdoor skate park and Active Southern West Virginia which does a run club,” said executive director Esther Morey. “It’s well-rounded with STEM, the arts and recreation and it’s all free.”

If you haven’t already signed up, you can do so on the Coda Mountain Academy website or pick up an application at one of the schools.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR