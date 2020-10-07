Coal Mountain Waterline Extension in Wyoming County to receive 1.8 million dollars

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,100,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for development projects in West Virginia.

“Economic development investments spur West Virginia’s economy and benefit our workforce. The ARC has been a great partner for the Mountain State, investing in projects that help our communities grow. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards and will continue to work with ARC to fund economic development across the state,” said Senator Manchin.

“ARC continues to be a steadfast partner for West Virginia, providing support in a variety of areas from water infrastructure to economic development. The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges in all different sectors of West Virginia, so partnerships with federal entities like ARC are all the more important. The announcement of both projects is welcome news, as this funding will help provide better potable water service in Wyoming County, as well as structural support to WorkForce West Virginia as they play a critical role in our economic recovery. I look forward to our state’s continued partnership with ARC as we work together to create a better future for West Virginia and Appalachia,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards listed below:

$1,850,000 – Wyoming County Commission – Coal Mountain Waterline Extension

– Wyoming County Commission – Coal Mountain Waterline Extension $250,000 – West Virginia Development Office