CO 5, Nile Road to close next week for bridge repair

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that CO 5, Nile Road, will be closed to traffic at milepost 5.11 beginning Monday, Jan. 25 for bridge repair.

According to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer, the closure will be located approximately five miles east of Persinger and three miles west of Craigsville. The roadway will be completely closed beginning Monday, Jan. 25 at noon with anticipated reopening Friday, Jan. 29. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

The WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling along detour routes. Motorists should allow additional time for their commute due to increased travel times along the detour routes.