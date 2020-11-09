Classes offered over winter holiday at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for winter session, Dec.14, 2020 through Jan. 15, 2021. Students can earn three hours of general education college credit through online study.

“By expanding our Rolling Start Options to include classes offered during the holiday season, college students have an opportunity to get ahead in their studies, get caught up in their program or fulfill a prerequisite requirement prior to the start of the spring semester,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green.

Online classes offered during the special session include Algebra, American History, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Introduction to Fine Arts, Microsoft Office Applications, and Principles of Sociology.

Courses offered during the winter session are accelerated and financial aid is not available for the session. Students attending other colleges or universities should check with the registrar’s office at their institution regarding transferring credits.

The deadline to register for winter session at New River CTC is Dec.14. For more information, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).