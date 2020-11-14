Class AA First Round: Herbert Hoover vs. Liberty

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class AA first round game between Herbert Hoover & Liberty.

The Raiders scored three first-quarter touchdowns thanks to forcing four turnovers, and held a 27-17 halftime lead, but the Huskies would rally to win 34-33 and advance to the quarterfinals. Liberty finishes the season 6-1.

In additional high school football news, the first round game between Clay County-Bluefield is back on, after originally being canceled Friday morning. Bluefield will host the Panthers 2 PM on Sunday at Mitchell Stadium.