CHARMCO (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Saturday’s Class A quarterfinal matchup between Ritchie County and Greenbrier West.

The Cavaliers’ rushing attack was strong early on, with Kaiden Pack, Cole McClung and Levi Weikle all scoring in the first half to give the team a 20-14 lead at the break.

But Ritchie County’s offense was able to mount a comeback, outscoring the home team 24-9 in the second half to win 38-29.

Greenbrier West finishes the season with a 9-1 record.