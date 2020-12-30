City of Welch finalizing new attraction on McDowell Street

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The city of Welch is finalizing a new attraction off of McDowell Street.

City officials have been working on building a new outdoor fire pit centered in Martha Moore Riverfront Park. The stone on the new fire pit has been set up to match the stone on buildings throughout the city.

“Our street department, Mayor and a lot of the guys have been working very hard to get this ready for New Year’s Eve, for our coal drop,” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “We have a wood, cut stone fire pit down by the river, but a lot of our events happen up here in the park instead of down in the amphitheater. The Mayor had a brainstorm of some things he’d like to see.”

The fire pit is expected to be completed and ready for Welch’s second annual “Coal Drop” celebration on New Year’s Eve.