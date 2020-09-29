City of Tazewell to revitalize iconic mini park

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The City of Tazewell is revamping their Main Street’s mini park.

The city was recently given funds for the renovation of their iconic mini park. The park will have a new mural, new seating and even an information kiosk that will describe the various opportunities on Main Street.

Amanda Hoops with Tazewell Today says the endeavor will help revitalize the mini park into a tourist center.

‘We actually received two grants to revamp the mini park area on Main Street. Starting last Friday, we installed new seating and we’re working on a little information kiosk to house brochures, business directories, events schedules. It’s going to be like a mini visitors center,” Hoops said.

The mini park was originally built in place of a previously abandoned building.