City of Princeton hosting winter decorating contest for local businesses

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The City of Princeton is hosting a Christmas decorating contest for local businesses.

This is the first time the city has sponsored a contest like this. They say it’s to get the community engaged and ready for the holiday season.

They have cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and are very excited to see what the community can do.

“It’s just a way to reward those who have decorated in past years and encourage further participation, Samuel Lusk, Princeton’s Economic Development Specialist said. “We just want to encourage more participation with our businesses.”

Any business can participate by decorating in a Christmas or winter theme. Judging will take place on December 15.

