City of Oak Hill to receive federal funding for community investments

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Discussion is now underway in the Town of Oak Hill about potential community projects.

This comes after receiving funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, a 2021 $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill.

Within it, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provides $350 billion for states and local governments to split the money evenly among themselves.

Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass thinks that most of the funds will go towards new infrastructure and recreational opportunities.

“Some of the things the council has already discussed that they feel may be a good thing to spend money on is parks and recreation, our City Park, our other recreational opportunities like Needleseye Park, the Rail Trail, and also sidewalks,” Hannahbass says. “Sidewalks are a bit of infrastructure in Oak Hill that is lacking that we need to do some work on.”

A meeting is being held Monday evening to allow public input on where they would like to see the funding go.

Related