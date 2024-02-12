City of Oak Hill accepting letters of interests for Board of Zoning Appeals positions

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Oak Hill is accepting letters from individuals interested in serving on the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

There are currently two positions open on the board.

The city will accept letters of interest until Friday, February 16, at 4:30 pm.

Anyone interested can drop off letters to the city manager at city hall on 100 Kelly Avenue or via email at djohnson@oakhillwv.gov.

The city also wants to remind everyone that the Spirit of Oak Hill Awards nominations are also due this Friday.

