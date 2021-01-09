City of Montgomery seeing great success with first year of Mountaineer Challenge Academy South

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Challenge Academy has seen a successful first year so far in Montgomery.

The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer Challenge Academy South opened back in October of last year, and has so far seen great support from the community.

Montgomery’s Mayor Greg Ingram says it’s great that there are more opportunities for students in the city, especially after one of it’s two colleges left back in 2017.

“Mayor Higgins always said we were very blessed to have two, and that’s a very true statement. We still have Bridge Valley Community Technical College, and now we have the Challenge Academy here. We’re so happy to have another school here in town, and we’re looking forward to growing that program,” Ingram said.

The Mountaineer Challenge Academy South will have its first graduation this March.