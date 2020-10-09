City of Hinton works to demolish dilapidated homes

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The city of Hinton works to demolish dilapidated buildings.

City Manager Cris Meadows says some buildings recently demolished were on a hillside that was slowly turning into a landslide hazard. Other buildings expected to be torn down are those that nearly burnt down and are unlivable.

“Three of them have burned almost to the ground and the rest of them are vacant homes,” said Meadows. “People are starting to break into them and beggars are sleeping in them, so it’s becoming a really big problem. It’s unsafe for those people that live in those neighborhoods.”

The remaining demolitions are expected to be completed by the end of next week.