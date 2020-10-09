City of Hinton works to demolish dilapidated homes

By
Kassie Simmons
-
Houses similar to this one are slated to be demolished within the next week. It's unconfirmed if this particular house is one of those set to be demolished.

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The city of Hinton works to demolish dilapidated buildings.

City Manager Cris Meadows says some buildings recently demolished were on a hillside that was slowly turning into a landslide hazard. Other buildings expected to be torn down are those that nearly burnt down and are unlivable.

“Three of them have burned almost to the ground and the rest of them are vacant homes,” said Meadows. “People are starting to break into them and beggars are sleeping in them, so it’s becoming a really big problem. It’s unsafe for those people that live in those neighborhoods.”

The remaining demolitions are expected to be completed by the end of next week.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.

