City of Bluefield receives grant for new police vehicles

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAAY) – The City of Bluefield plans to purchase new police vehicles.

The City was recently awarded grant money from the USDA, as well as money from a philanthropic organization for the purchase of new vehicles.

Bluefield’s city manager Dane Rideout says they wanted to request these funds so their police force could stay in working order.

“We put a lot of miles on our vehicles. We do have a take home vehicle policy for our police officers, and it’s an operational capability. And that allows us every two years to bring in a new set of vehicles,” Rideout said.

The city requests these funds for new vehicles every two years, and was once again awarded them last week.