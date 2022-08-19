City of Beckley gears up for 25th annual Appalachian Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for yet another year of celebrating Appalachian heritage with the community.

Now, a 25-year-old tradition in Beckley, the Appalachian Festival highlights this heritage through a number of unique activities and events going on around the area.

“We have really exciting events at the public library, the Beckley Art Center, downtown Beckley, Friday’s In The Park, ghost tours, so there is no shortage of activities for families, children, and individuals, lots of live music, great food, cold beverages, it’s just a really good time to be in Beckley,” President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber, Michelle Rotellini says.

Starting this Saturday, August 20, the week-long festival is lined up with coal mine tours, art exhibitions, beer and wine events, and a restaurant week, among various other activities to celebrate such Appalachian culture all throughout the region.

The event has also been combined with the 57th annual Appalachian Maker’s Market, formally known as the Appalachian Arts and Craft Fair. Through the addition of new events and activities to the festival, the tradition is kept alive.

“Our Appalachian heritage is what makes us unique, it is the unique fabric of the community, and it’s important that every community has a signature festival, so the Appalachian Festival is our signature festival,” Rotellini says.

The festival is expected to go on until August 28. Kicking off the week is the 4th annual Honey Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Also on Saturday is the 3rd annual Craft Beverage Festival from noon until 7 p.m. at Daniel Vineyards.

Closing out the week-long event is the Makers Market on August 26 and August 27 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the Chili, Brews, and Bands event on August 27 at Tamarack Marketplace, and the Appalachian Street Fair in downtown Beckley.

Related