City of Beckley accepting orders for Hometown Hero Banners

Beckley, WV (WOAY)- The city of Beckley wants to recognize the heroes from our community.

The city is accepting new orders for hometown heroes banners this month to honor living and deceased veterans and active service members from Beckley.

The banners displaying the hero’s name, photo, and branch of service will be featured throughout the city until after the Veteran’s Day parade.

The cost to order a banner is $85.

Companies, organizations, or families can sponsor a banner.

The ordering deadline is March 1.

For more information or to access an application, visit beckley.org

