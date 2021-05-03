City encourages outdoor activity after declaring May as Bike Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Officials in Beckley are gearing up for the warm weather and encouraging the community to get active.

For years, the city has been making efforts to increase outdoor activity in the community.

At McManus Trail, City Mayor Rob Rappold read a proclamation declaring May as Bike Month. Active Southern West Virginia has led outdoor efforts in the area for years.

Erin Reid, Volunteer Director with Active Southern West Virginia, says biking is a great way to stay fit both mentally and physically.

“There’s health benefits to biking and walking in your community,” Reid said. “Not just physical health benefits, but mental health benefits also for being outside.”

Active Southern West Virginia has many activities in the coming months as the weather warms up. Check out their calendar of events here to find out more.

