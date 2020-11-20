Ciliberti sworn in as new prosecuting attorney for Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Anthony Ciliberti was sworn in on Friday in front of Judge Blake to be Fayette County’s next prosecuting attorney.

Ciliberti won the election against Jeff Mauzy and will finish out Mauzy’s term in December before starting his own in January as Mauzy has accepted a job in Berkeley County.

Ciliberti is a defense attorney in Fayetteville but spent five years as an assistant prosecutor in the county as well.

“When I was an assistant, I handled some rather significant prosecutions. I prosecuted two murder cases successfully. I handled most of the sex cases involving children when I worked as an assistant,” he said. “You can go home at the end of the day and feel like you did something to help out your community and feel like you made Fayette County a better place to live.”

He will officially take office on December 1 and then his actual elected term will start on January 1.