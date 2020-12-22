Church to host virtual ‘Blue Christmas’ worship service

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The pandemic has made 2020 one of the hardest years many have gone through, but a local church wants to make sure those having a blue Christmas aren’t feeling alone.

The Lewisburg United Methodist Church holds its Blue Christmas service tonight at 7 p.m. The goal is to remind people that it’s okay to grieve or feel sad around the holidays and that you aren’t alone as you go through the holiday season.

“I think being aware of all the feelings that you might be having is important because once we acknowledge something, it’s not so big and it’s not a scary monster anymore,” said Rev. Bev Colombo. “We also recognize that we are in a community where people are feeling a lot of the same things you are.”

The service will stream on Facebook Live. If you don’t have Facebook, you can watch it afterwards on YouTube.