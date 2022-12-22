Christmas at the Fair postponed to next weekend due to expected inclement weather

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Due to incoming dangerous weather conditions and temperatures, the State Fair of West Virginia will postpone the final two days of Christmas at the Fair to December 30-31, 2022.

“As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to have folks traveling to Christmas at the Fair and to have our staff outside in these conditions,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated.

“Safety will always come first, but we hope that by extending this event to next weekend, more people have an opportunity to visit.”

Several events, including carriage rides through downtown Lewisburg, have also been rescheduled for December 30-31.

Monitor the State Fair of West Virginia’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date announcements.

For more information and a full calendar of events, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair.

Follow the State Fair of West Virginia on Facebook @statefairofwv, Instagram @statefairofwestvirginia, TikTok @statefairofwv, and Twitter @SFWV. #ChristmasAtTheFair #SFWV

Related