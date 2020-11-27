Chimney Corner Cafe extends winter hours

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A local cafe that is usually closed during this time of the year has extended its winter hours.

Chimney Corner Cafe in Ansted has placed heaters and window coverings in their outside dining area so guests can comfortably enjoy their food during the winter season. The cafe is open Thursday through Sunday and the hours vary by day of the week.

“It gives people an option where we’re still outside. People and come in and sit under the deck and with the Tower and stay warm,” Owner Thomas Burdette said.

For more information, you can contact the cafe at (304) 632-1900.