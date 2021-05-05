“Chimney Corner Café” celebrates Cinco de Mayo after missing out in 2020

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – An Ansted restaurant celebrates Cinco de Mayo after a year off.

“Chimney Corner Café” has live music and food and drink deals in honor of Cinco de Mayo. After not being able to hold anything in 2020 due to COVID-19, the staff is grateful to have customers back in the building to celebrate.

“Last year was kind of tough, but this year we’ve been able to open up and have live music again,” said “Chimney Corner Café Kitchen Manager and Music Producer Wes Lewis. “It’s definitely great. It’s going to help out our business. It’s going to help out being able to do things like this in the future and just keep music around. Hopefully keep people happy.”

Entertainment was held from 2:30-10:00 for those in and around the Ansted area.

