Children’s Home Society receives $81,900 donation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Thanks to a statewide effort, a local children’s welfare organization is receiving a huge donation.

Little General stores across the state all chipped in to donate to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

It was part of their Mother’s Day donation campaign, and the Children’s Home Society says the $81,900 donation will stay local and help children in Raleigh County and the surrounding region.

“Children’s Home Society is the largest and oldest child welfare organization in the state,” said Home Society Director of Programming Marilyn Pearce. “And we’ve been serving West Virginia since 1896, and our ability to continue doing that is for people like Little General. And there are no words for our gratitude.”

There are 7,000 in foster care right now in West Virginia, all needing to find their future homes.

The majority of the donation came from Little General, with another substantial amount coming from Arby’s.

