Child abuse bill passes both house and senate, legislature considers elections bill

The first bill to make it out of the legislature was passed by the House of Delegates and Senate yesterday.

The bill will modify the criminal penalties for child abuse committed by parents, guardians, or other people in a position of trust.

There is clarification in the bill, stating that it does not apply to reasonable discipline.

Two other bills related to elections and campaigning passed the House of Delegates.

The first would force candidates to live in the election district where they are seeking office.

The second requires electronic verification of the party affiliation of candidates running for office.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, legislators passed a bill that requires “In God We Trust” to be displayed in state schools.

