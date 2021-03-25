Chetty’s Pub getting ready to reopen

LANSING, WV (WOAY) – Chetty’s Pub is getting ready to reopen its doors on Friday.

Chatty’s was closed last year due to the pandemic, but is ready to open for the season. The pub plans to have live music each weekend and has also revamped their menu and beer selection.

“One of the signature ones that we’ve added is dill pickle stuffed with pimento cheese egg rolls,” said Chetty’s Pub Director of Food and Beverage Hannah Radford. “We’ve revamped the Rubens, the Phillies, it’s all bar food up here with very good quality ingredients.”

Chetty’s Pub will be open from 4PM to 9PM on Mondays and 11AM to 9PM on weekends.