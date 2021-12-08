Charleston to host TBT regional for second straight year

WOAY – Organizers of The Basketball Tournament announced Wednesday that for a second straight year, Charleston will be one of the regional sites.

The winner-take-all basketball will have regional sites in Omaha, Albuquerque, Cincinnati, Wichita, Syracuse, Dayton, Charleston, and an eighth location that is to be determined. Games in Charleston will take place July 24-27 with tickets currently on sale.

Best Virginia and Herd That – teams of WVU and Marshall basketball alumni, respectively – will once again serve as regional co-hosts. Herd That reached the second round of the 2021 tournament, while Best Virginia made it to the third round; both teams lost to eventual runner-up Team 23.

Championship Week is scheduled for July 29-August 2 in Dayton, Ohio.

