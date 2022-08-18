Charleston Police seeking public’s assistance locating missing woman

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is seeking community assistance in searching for a missing woman. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since August 15 and was last spotted walking away from St. Francis Hospital.

While Miller is not from the area, she could potentially have remained in downtown Charleston. Additionally, Miller has ties to the Beckley and Oak Hill area and could also be located there.

She was last seen wearing a long black Dale Earnhardt T-shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information on Macie’s whereabouts, please get in touch with Metro Communications at (304)348-8111.

Related