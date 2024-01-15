Charles town woman convicted in 2019 Greenbrier County double homicide

Smoot, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County Circuit judge has convicted a Jefferson County woman in a 2019 double homicide.

According to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 4:30 pm, 37-year-old Jeremiah Thomas and his wife, 38-year-old Jennifer Thomas, both of Smoot, WV, were traveling on a dirt road on Weyerhaeuser property near Williamsburg.

Members of the Madison Hunting Club, Randy Barnhart and Terri Storer, reportedly confronted the couple over trespassing, resulting in an argument.

Once the individuals moved the altercation outside the vehicles, Storer fired eight shots from a 9mm Ruger Handgun, hitting Mr. Thomas six times.

Storer then struck Ms. Thomas with one round.

Emergency services declared the couple dead on the scene.

Cpl. B. J. Borsman of the West Virginia State Police Rainelle Detachment investigated the incident.

Once the investigation was concluded, the case was presented to the Greenbrier County Grand Jury.

Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Richardson presided over the weeklong trial that concluded on Friday, January 12.

The jury found Terri Storer, 49, of Charles Town, WV, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Storer is currently in Southern Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.

Related