Charles Huff to coach first MU home game Saturday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Charles Huff’s debut as a college football head coach was almost perfect last weekend, as Marshall rolled past Navy 49-7.

Now comes the first home game for Huff, with the Thundering Herd welcoming North Carolina Central to Huntington Saturday night. On the Eagles roster is former Bluefield star Mookie Collier, who was both WOAY’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Football Player of the Year in 2017.

Huff says the Week 1 win over Navy is great for the players going forward, as it provides an easier transition into the heart of the season. But he also warns against taking NC Central lightly; they’re coming off an August win over Alcorn State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

