Charles Huff settling into new chapter at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – It was more than a month ago that Charles Huff was officially introduced as the new head football coach at Marshall University.

With one month already complete in his time at Huntington, he remains determined to get the team ready to begin spring practice on March 19. Huff says the extra year of eligibility for players has worked to Marshall’s advantage, with many players opting to return for 2021.

His staff will include a mix of former assistant coaches and players – including Oak Hill native Shannon Morrison, who will coach linebackers – along with coaches who are new to Marshall. Huff says it is a testament to Marshall that some coaches have returned to Huntington after time at additional schools.

WOAY Sports will have more from our interview with Coach Huff throughout the week.