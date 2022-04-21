Charles Huff ready for second spring game at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Marshall head football coach Charles Huff as the Thundering Herd get ready for their annual spring game.

The school announced several weeks ago that the game would be held in the indoor facility, though Edwards Stadium will be open for concessions, games, and other activities.

Huff says the main goal this week is to create roster depth, with several new starters planned for 2022, including at quarterback. Marshall will be joining the Sun Belt Conference this summer, with the fall season scheduled to start September 3 against Norfolk State.

Related