Charles Huff introduced at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Charles Huff was officially introduced Tuesday as the 31st head football coach in Marshall University history.

Huff comes to Huntington after two seasons as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Alabama. His hiring was first announced Sunday and approved Monday by the school’s Board of Governors.

In his remarks Tuesday, Huff says he wants to create a program that all Marshall fans will be proud of. He is aware of the passion Marshall fans and alumni have for the school, and the desire to honor the program’s legacy.

WOAY Sports will have more from Coach Huff over the next week.