Charles Huff discussing recruiting goals for Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – “Dominate the ring.”

That’s the attitude Marshall football head coach Charles Huff says he’ll be using when it comes to recruiting for the Thundering Herd. His plan is to have a five-hour radius from Huntington that coaches can use to scout future players.

The fact that the university is not far from Ohio & Pennsylvania – long known for top-level talent, in addition to other areas – has been to the team’s advantage in past years. 2019 Conference USA MVP Brenden Knox is from Columbus, Ohio, while starting quarterback Grant Wells and former wide receiver Randy Moss are both West Virginia natives.

Huff says another top goal is being able to recruit players and coaches who’ve already been with the program, instead of transferring to another school.