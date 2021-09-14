Champions Tennis Classic returns to Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Four of the top players in men’s tennis history were in Southern West Virginia Monday for the 2021 Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic.

Held as part of the Champions Series Tennis tour, fans were treated to a four-man exhibition tournament, featuring Americans Andy Roddick and James Blake, Germany’s Tommy Haas, and Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus. All four players have visited the Greenbrier in previous years.

Haas would defeat Blake in the first semifinal, with Roddick edging Baghdatis; Haas would start the final round with the momentum, going on to defeat Roddick 6-2.

Both Haas and Roddick were thankful for the chance to return to the Greenbrier, and are often quick to take advantage of playing in these types of tournaments.

