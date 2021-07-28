CFB Preseason Watch List Update: July 27

WOAY – Two more watch lists were released for individual college football awards on Tuesday, with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) and the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman).

West Virginia’s Dante Stills was named to both watch lists, taking his tally to three for the summer. Stills recorded 35 tackles for the Mountaineers in 2020, including a team-high 10.5 for loss. He was the lone Mountaineer named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team earlier this month.

Marshall’s Jamare Edwards was mentioned on the Nagurski watch list, having recorded 30 total tackles and a forced fumble for the Herd in 2020. Edwards was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection last year. Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman was on the Outland watch list, having started all 11 games for the Hokies in 2020.

Also on Tuesday, Hokie tight end James Mitchell & defensive end Amare Barno were named to the All-ACC Preseason Team. Virginia Tech was picked third in the Coastal Division in Monday’s preseason poll.

Watch list tally through July 27

West Virginia: Leddie Brown (Maxwell, Doak Walker); Jarret Doege (Maxwell); Mike O’Laughlin (Mackey); Dante Stills (Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski, Outland)

Marshall: Jamare Edwards (Bronko Nagurski); Steven Gilmore (Jim Thorpe); Alex Salguero (Rimington); Grant Wells (Maxwell, O’Brien)

Virginia Tech: Brock Hoffman (Outland); James Mitchell (Mackey)

