Celebrating Valentine’s Day at Pies and Pints

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – If you’re looking for something special to do on Valentine’s Day Pies and Pints is the place to be.

Despite the limited capacity, the restaurant is expecting to have more customers this weekend for Valentine’s Day. The seating may be organized a little bit differently than normal, but they are still prepared for a bigger turn-out. They are even bringing back their old dessert for the special occasion.

The general manager Angie Bard says, “we will have tara massaoud available the weekend of Valentine’s Day so it will be Friday through Sunday. This is a dessert that we used to have on the menu years ago. We did away with it kind of when we started franchising, so people who have been coming here for many years will be excited about that.”

The maximum capacity is 6 per person for each table, so if you plan on having a larger party, you will be split between different tables.