Casto’s Greenhouse back open for season

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Casto’s Greenhouse is now officially open back up for their 35th season, and they are ready to supply you with beautiful flowers, fresh vegetables, and all your gardening essentials. And they were thrilled to see so many loyal customers and newcomers alike come out for their opening day.

“It was just absolutely great seeing everyone oohing and awing and being really excited,” says owner Mazi Casto. “Just plants and flowers make them happy, and they need some happiness!”

Casto’s is now open every day from 9 AM to 5 PM and will remain open until the last Sunday in June.

