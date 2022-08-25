Carnegie Hall’s volunteer training scheduled for August 31

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is encouraging people to help keep the arts thriving and make new connections in their community by volunteering. The Hall is recruiting volunteers for the 2022-2023 season, conducting two volunteer orientations and training sessions on Wednesday, August 31. Trainees will only need to attend one session, and training is mandatory for ushering performances. The first session will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the second is from 4:30 to 6:00 pm.

Trainees will learn all aspects of volunteering for Carnegie Hall and take a tour of the building. During the 2021-2022 season, over 130 volunteers accumulated over 2,000 hours at Carnegie Hall ushering performances, assisting receptions, supervising educational programming, distributing posters, and more.

For more information and orientation sign up contact Volunteer Coordinator Teri Hartford by phone at (304)645-7917 or via email at volunteer@carnegiehallwv.org. Individuals can also visit carnegiehallwv.org/support/volunteer or stop by the hall at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg.

