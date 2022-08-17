Carnegie Hall’s Lobby Gallery to feature works from Susanna Robinson

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is preparing exhibits for the fall with three new galleries featuring works from regional artists. The auditorium lobby gallery will feature works from artist Susanna Robinson titled “Witch-ful Dreaming.” Robinson comprises the show with collages inspired by Art Nouveau portraits and otherworldly realms. The exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and run through October 28.

Robinson is a writer, artist, vocalist, and fashion designer working as a creative force in the Lewisburg art scene for over 30 years. She has participated in several art projects around the city, including the dragon wing begonias on the town piano next to the city hall. The collages she fashions embody a genuine Art Nouveau influence, allowing art lovers to enter realms of the timeless 1920s era.

Carnegie Hall had to cut Robinson’s last exhibit short a few days after opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call (304)-645-7917, or stop by the hall at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV.

Related