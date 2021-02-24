Carnegie Hall to offer variety of classes to local home schooled students

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is continuing to distribute scholarship money towards education classes.

Starting next week, the hall will offer a variety of classes for home schooled students in the area that will be covered in part by that scholarship money. In person classes have been a success so far in 2021 and the hall is excited for the 12-week series with opportunities in a variety of topics.

“We are going to start a 12-week series of classes on Tuesdays for children that are being homeschooled,” said Carnegie Hall Education Director Leah Trent. “These will be classes in clay, painting and various things that we can offer here at Carnegie Hall.”

For more information on classes for home schoolers and other opportunities, visit Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page or its website.