Carnegie Hall to offer in-person activities for the first time since February

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Starting Monday, Carnegie Hall will be offering in person opportunities for the first time since February of 2020.

Those opportunities will be classes related to the arts, such as painting, clay, music, tie die and more. A majority of the costs are covered by grant funding. The grants for education come from the Mary B. Nickell Foundation, the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

“People will be required to wear masks,” said Carnegie Hall Education Director Leah Trent. “We will have people set far apart so there will be social distance here in the room. We’re limiting the class size to either six or eight, depending on if relatives come, if siblings come they can sit at the same table. So class size will be small.”

For more information on the classes, including pricing and registration, visit Carnegie Hall’s website.