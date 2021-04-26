Carnegie Hall seeking volunteers for “Kids College” summer program

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall is offering the chance to volunteer for a popular summer program.

Those high school age and above can work with the hall’s “Kids College” program. Volunteers are needed for half day shifts over the span of three weeks in July.

“I think a lot of people want to support the children in their projects, so that’s one reason,” said Carnegie Hall Education Director Leah Trent. “Sometimes high school students need volunteer hours for college applications. They like to see that on your application. Older volunteers enjoy helping out the children and getting to try out something new.”

For more information on the application process, visit Carnegie Hall’s website.

Related