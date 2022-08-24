Carnegie Hall Kids’ College summer camp considered a success

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Last month, Carnegie Hall hosted the 29th annual Kids’ College inviting children from all over for five different arts and science classes each day. Over 170 children in grades 2-7 attended the day camp, filling Carnegie Hall’s rooms and studios with eager students. Seventeen experts, with the assistance of 30 volunteers, instructed students in subjects such as painting, cooking, archaeology, origami, music, and more.

Carnegie Hall dedicates the Kids’ College summer day camp to expanding children’s artistic horizons in a safe and nurturing environment. Several new teachers joined the camp this year, including music teacher Cassidy Hicks and craft arts instructor Jennifer Spencer.

Registration is open for next year’s Kids’ College, which will be July 10- 14 and July 17-23. Any individuals interested in teaching at the next Kids’ Camp must submit their teaching proposals by November. Additionally, the camp needs volunteers to help with classes. For more information or to sign up to help, contact Education Director Harmony Flora at 304-645-7917

Carnegie Hall thanks the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and several generous individual donors who gave money to provide $8,500 scholarships to 35 children across five counties in West Virginia. Additionally, the Hall thanks Uncle Larry’s Fund and the Greenbrier Commission for their support and Greenbrier County Schools for providing refreshments twice a day during the camp’s recess.

Related