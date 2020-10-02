Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg hosting fee salt rising bread event

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will be hosting a free online class and lecture on salt rising bread.

The event will be October 23rd-24th, hosted by salt rising bread expert Jenny Bardwell. The lecture will take place on October 23rd, and the workshop on baking the bread will follow the next morning.

“We had this workshop scheduled for back in the spring and had to cancel it because of the pandemic,” said Carnegie Hall President/CEO Sara Crickenberger. “So, Jenny Bardwell, the instructor, is going to do it from Mt. Morris, PA. It’ll all be online. It’ll all be digital.”

The workshop costs $25, and the first 30 participants will receive a copy of Bradwell’s salt rising bread book.