Carnegie Hall hosting fundraiser with paintings from Maria deOlloqui-Turner

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is hosting an online auction of paintings done by a local artist.

The Old Stone room in Carnegie Hall currently holds 16 paintings from Mimi deOlloqui-Turner. The auction will continue through November 15th.

“We are doing an online auction for it,” said Carnegie Hall Development Director Molly Arbogast. “50% of the proceeds will support Carnegie Hall as we work through COVID-19, and being closed and things like that. It’s a wonderful way to support a local artist. They make great holiday gifts. We’ve got the auction online and also support the hall while we’re at it.”

For more information on the auction, visit Carnegie Hall’s website at carnegiehallwv.org.